Cam Norrie upsets Tsitsipas to extend hot streak in February

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Cameron Norrie extended his hot streak in February by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to qualify for the Mexican Open final where he�ll play either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev.

After losing all four of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after winning the third ATP Tour title of his career at Delray Beach.

Norrie, the sixth-seeded player in Acapulco, matched the biggest win of his career by beating No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas.

“I served very well today, I really enjoyed the match, it�s one of my best wins, I hope we can keep the run alive tomorrow”, said Norrie.

Norrie had service breaks in the ninth game of the first and second set to defeat Tsitsipas.

Norrie�s previous biggest career win was he defeated Dominic Thiem, who was fourth in the ATP rankings, in the 2021 Lyon semifinal.

The British player now has a 4-20 record against top 10 opponents.

In his first final in Mexico, Norrie will play the winner of the late match between Nadal and Medvedev.

“It�s going to be a great match regardless of whom I�m going to play against, it�s going to be hard,” Norrie said.

