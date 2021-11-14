Cam Newton's Week 10 gameday outfit for Panthers return is incredible

Newton's Week 10 gameday outfit for Panthers return is incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is active and likely to make his season debut for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and he arrived for the Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals in style.

The veteran quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Panthers -- the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 -- earlier this week.

The Panthers tweeted several player arrivals to State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon, including Newton. Check out his gameday outfit, featuring a sweet white jacket and fancy black hat, in the post below (scroll right in the tweet):

Here's a picture of just Newton, via ESPN's Field Yates:

Few players in the league have better fashion sense than Newton.

It's unknown how much Newton will play for the Panthers in their matchup with the Cardinals, but he's definitely a good option in short yardage and goal line situations. The former league MVP proved with the Patriots last season that he's still a very effective rushing quarterback.