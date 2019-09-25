Cam Newton's Timetable to Return Unknown

Unfortunately for Cam Newton, the bad news continues to mount regarding the foot injury he suffered in the 2019 preseason. Joseph Person of The Athletic writes Tuesday that multiple sources have confirmed that Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

It's a disheartening blow to the quarterback who finished the 2018 season on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury that was surgically repaired in the offseason. A Lisfranc injury is one that occurs when the ligaments in the midfoot rupture. This leads to instability within the joints of the foot - a particularly devastating outcome for a quarterback like Newton who heavily relies on his mobility.

The team has given no timetable yet for Newton's return, but the prompt rule-out for Week 4 could be an ominous sign. It's possible that with rest and rehab, we can see Newton make a return in 2019. However, there's always the possibility that Newton requires surgical repair, which would presumably put him on IR for the season.

Kyle Allen's strong start against the Cardinals affords them some time to make the decision. The luxury of a decent backup quarterback can give the coaching staff the ability to work Newton back into the game slowly and safely if they feel the time is right.

Here's what the news likely means for your fantasy teams:

Cam Newton is droppable in your redraft leagues . You probably grabbed Newton late in your fantasy football drafts, as many were avoiding him for fear of his injured shoulder. Worry not. It's time to start streaming.

Keep an eye on Christian McCaffrey's target share. McCaffrey has seen fewer than five targets in just four games in his NFL career - Sunday was one of them. Moving forward, we may see a dip in his production for PPR leagues if Kyle Allen doesn't start to use him more as a safety valve. The good news? McCaffrey saw the second-highest carry count that he's taken since he entered the league back in 2017. It's always going to be hard to find a safer option at RB than McCaffrey.

The pass catchers get a boost. From D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel to Greg Olsen, a healthy Kyle Allen would seem to provide the Carolina receiving corps a safer floor. Allen managed a passer rating of 144.4 on the day after throwing for four touchdown passes and zero interceptions on just 26 attempts. He played clean, and although none of his receivers eclipsed the 100-yard mark, fantasy owners should be encouraged, particularly by the fact that a strong run game with McCaffrey can open up the passing game so effectively. Also to note: Curtis Samuel saw seven targets to D.J. Moore's two, despite the fact that he took one of those to the house for a 52-yard touchdown. It's worth trending that usage moving forward.

Wide Receiver Slants

Eagles W.R. Alshon Jeffery was upgraded to a full practice Tuesday after missing Week 3 with a calf injury, as was JJ Arcega-Whiteside. The two should be good to go for their TNF matchup against the Packers, which teammate DeSean Jackson looks likely to miss. Nelson Agholor filled in nicely for fantasy owners versus the Lions, reeling in eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns and could have value again on Thursday Night Football. … After tweaking a quad injury in Week 3, T.Y. Hilton's status for Sunday is up in the air. Jack Doyle led Colts tight ends in the number of routes run (22) in Week 3. After the loss of Devin Funchess, it wouldn't be surprising to him be more involved in the offense. ... The Vikings resigned former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell on Tuesday after releasing him heading into the 2019 season. This signing doesn't mean much outside of depth for the Vikings and certainly does not for fantasy.

Running Back Slants

2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley will seek a second opinion today regarding his high ankle sprain suffered Sunday. Reports initially stated that Barkley could miss six to eight weeks with the injury, but news that Barkley will see a specialist isn't precisely positive news. Wayne Gallman is slated to be the Giants' lead back for the time being, but they may want to take a look at free agent C.J. Anderson. Anderson visited the Texans on Tuesday and looked good coming off the couch in 2018. ... With reports of Tevin Coleman's impending return, Matt Barrows of The Athletic suggests that Jeff Wilson could be inactive when the time comes. Wilson has established himself as a goal-line back in San Francisco, and Coleman will likely be the go-to in the end zone upon return. In just two games, Wilson has managed four touchdowns.

Tight End and Kicker Slants

Vance McDonald was seen at the Steelers practice facility in a sling on Tuesday after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3. Ian Rapoport reports that McDonald is suffering a shoulder sprain that should not keep him out of the active lineup for long. In what would seem to be a corresponding move, the Steelers acquired TE Nick Vannett from the Seahawks in exchange for a 2020 5th round pick. He shouldn't be considered fantasy-relevant, but it's an intriguing move by the Steelers considering that Vannett is on the final year of his rookie deal. The trade is a massive bump for Seahawks TE Will Dissly, who has boasted a near-perfect passer rating when targeted in his last two outings. ... After suffering a broken wrist in Week 2, Browns TE David Njoku has elected not to undergo surgery. His earliest date to return would be November 24th, at which point he's a borderline TE1/TE2. ... Redskins TE Jordan Reed received a vote of confidence from head coach Jay Gruden on Tuesday that he could see the field again in 2019. After suffering his seventh documented concussion in the preseason, there have been serious doubts about his ability to return to football, perhaps at all. In his absence, 35-year old veteran TE Vernon Davis has logged nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. His upside for fantasy is limited, but he should do enough to prevent a goose egg. ... Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (calf) got in a full practice Tuesday and should be good to go for TNF. Goedert saw 12 percent of offensive snaps and ran just three routes in Sunday's matchup versus Detroit. He will be boom or bust option until we see him on the field more consistently - presumably when healthier.