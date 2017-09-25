Cam Newton's Struggles

The Saints entered Week 3 allowing 513 yards per game, including 389 passing. They were surrendering a stunning 11.2 yards per pass attempt, as well as an 80.3 completion percentage and 141.4 QB rating. Sean Payton’s “defense” was essentially letting the opposition run layup drills.





Sunday, Cam Newton couldn’t hit the backboard. Off to a “slow start” after quiet games against the 49ers and Bills, Newton proved to be in the throes of something deeper against the Saints. The 2015 MVP looked completely lost, declining to challenge deep and tossing interceptions on the rare occasions he dared to attempt an intermediate pass. Despite a 65.4 completion percentage, Newton was stunningly inaccurate, having little idea of where the ball was going once it left his hands.





There were shades of 2015 Peyton Manning. Newton’s passes lacked drive. They hovered in the air, waiting to be picked. Still only six months removed from major shoulder surgery, you could practically feel Newton wincing as he uncorked the ball. Like a pitcher recovering from an elbow operation, it was evident Newton lacked feel. He knew how hard he wanted to throw the ball, but couldn’t command his arm to do so.





Not that this is necessarily anything new for Newton. Accuracy has never been his calling card. That’s why he can ill-afford any more drop off. A Newton who is not only committing the occasional ridiculous overthrow but also air-mailing the passes he usually converts is not a Newton who can succeed under center.





The way forward is unclear. Newton needs to get healthier. Time should heal that wound — but slowly. The Newton who has started the first three weeks is going to have a rough go of it, especially in matchups like the one he has in Week 4 against the Patriots. There will be no hiding like there was against the 49ers and Bills. The Panthers are going to need points. With Kelvin Benjamin (knee) possibly joining Greg Olsen (foot) on the shelf, that’s probably not something Newton is ready to provide. Fantasy owners need to mothball Newton until there’s a change in the situation. As Andrew Luck’s shoulder can attest, that could be a long time coming.





Five Week 3 Storylines





Darren Sproles’ broken body. Sproles fractured his arm and tore his ACL on the same play. That should only be possible during an earthquake. So is life in the NFL, but Sproles’ has been no ordinary NFL life. 5-foot-6 players aren’t supposed to last a game. Sproles has made it 13 seasons, racking up a mind boggling 19,155 all purpose yards. That’s eighth all time, sandwiching him between Steve Smith Sr. and LaDainian Tomlinson. Sproles is as unique of a talent as you will ever find in American sports. Now 34 years old, Sproles had already strongly hinted 2017 would be his last season. If his body has made the decision final, there’s nothing more Sproles could have given the sport of football.





Kelvin Benjamin tweaks his knee. Cam Newton’s life got even harder in the first quarter Sunday, where Benjamin got ripped down from behind in ugly fashion, rolling up his surgically-repaired left knee. He tried to jog if off on the sideline before calling it a day and icing up. Benjamin has apparently avoided “major injury,” but even minor injury could have him sidelined a number of weeks. That’s a loss the Panthers can’t afford one week after losing Greg Olsen. Devin Funchess isn’t a No. 3 receiver, let alone a No. 1. Sans Olsen and Benjamin, the only thing the Panthers have resembling a passing-game threat is RB Christian McCaffrey. Second-round rookie Curtis Samuel needs his touches manufactured. Things seem likely to get worse before they get better in Charlotte.





One week after demonstrating his downside, Deshaun Watson shows his upside. The No. 12 overall pick traded blows with the Patriots. In New England. That’s impressive enough in its own right. It was doubly so for Watson since it came 10 days after the Bengals made him look like Kellen Moore. Watson didn’t lack for poise against the Bengals, but was missing just about everything else. Sunday, he kept plays alive with his legs, spread the ball around far more than he did in Week 2 and flat out made plays. He was taking advantage of a Pats defense in disarray, but that’s what good NFL quarterbacks do. There are going to be peaks and valleys for Watson. That’s ok. We now know it won’t just be valleys.

Read More