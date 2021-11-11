How Cam Newton's return to Panthers helps Patriots' 2022 salary cap situation

How Newton's return to Panthers helps Patriots' 2022 salary cap situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is finally back in the NFL.

The veteran quarterback agreed to terms on a new contract with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The Panthers drafted Newton with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he played for them from 2011 through 2019.

Newton returning to the Panthers actually helps the New England Patriots -- the team that gave the former league MVP a chance to revive his career after Carolina released him in 2020.

How so?

The most impactful result is the Patriots receiving a $1.5 million salary cap credit for the 2022 season, as The Boston Globe's Ben Volin explains in the tweet below:

This contract means the Patriots are no longer on the hook for Cam Newton's $1.5m guaranteed salary for this year. They will get a $1.5m cap credit in 2022.



Newton gets to keep the $2m signing bonus from the Patriots, though. https://t.co/L51djdzakn — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 11, 2021

A credit of $1.5 million doesn't seem like a lot, but every little bit is valuable, especially for a team like the Patriots that's trying to contend for the playoffs.

New England was projected to have just over $30 million in salary cap space in 2022, per Spotrac, before Newton went back to the Panthers.

The Patriots spent quite a bit of money in free agency last offseason to address various weak spots on the roster. They'll have a few areas of need in 2022 as well, and a little extra cap space could go a long way in helping adequately fill those roles.