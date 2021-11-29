Cam Newton's Reality Check

Cam Newton is back to a million different things at once. Panthers quarterback. Goal-line vulture. Shoulder-hobbled passer who can no longer get the ball down the field.

Sunday was everything at once against a Dolphins defense that kept the blitzes and zero coverage coming, resulting in the worst statistical effort of Newton’s 11-year career. 5-of-21 for 92 yards, zero passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Even on the big play that Newton did convert, a 64-yard completion to D.J. Moore, his ball looked like a zeppelin coming to a safe and steady landing following a leisurely flight over the fairgrounds. Gentle arc, no drive.

Newton was benched for the fourth quarter, but in coach Matt Rhule’s telling, it was for his own safety. “We weren’t protecting the quarterback at all,” Rhule claimed. “Didn’t seem fair to keep Cam in there, keep getting hit. P.J. Walker — gave him a chance to play.” That’s true, but it has become chicken/egg situation with Newton over the past few seasons. Are his linemen not blocking, or are they getting hung out to dry because their quarterback isn’t threatening defenses through the air? This has been a season-long conundrum for Carolina with Sam Darnold presenting much the same problem.

One thing is for sure — Walker isn’t the answer. He was even worse than Newton upon his insertion, taking four sacks and throwing an interception on only 14 dropbacks. Rhule has already confirmed it will be Newton under center when the Panthers return from their bye against the Falcons in Week 14. Newton will have had two more weeks to learn the system headed into a matchup with a defense that isn’t about to Dolphin anybody. But if his threat is no longer dual, and Newton’s only weapon is his legs, can he really be counted on, in either real life or fantasy?

Newton failed — admirably, we must add — for Bill Belichick and is doing the same for his second go-round in Carolina. Unless Father Time restores some of Newton’s lost shoulder cartilage, it is probably time for everyone to start moving on.

Five Week 12 Storylines

Dalvin Cook carted with shoulder injury following third quarter pileup in Santa Clara. We are used to seeing Cook go down bad only to get right back up. At worst, he misses a game or two. That paradigm seemed to go out the window against the 49ers, where Cook collapsed in an ugly heap and immediately clutched at his chest. After remaining down for what seemed like forever, he was finally loaded onto a cart where he could be seen in tears. Monday testing revealed something in between Cook’s typical “shake it off” and season-ending fears, as was the case with his 2019 shoulder issue. The only thing we know for sure is that Cook will be sidelined for Week 13 and probably longer. In his absence will be Alexander Mattison, who is the platonic ideal of a set-and-forget, plug-and-play RB1 fill-in. That is especially true for smash spots like Sunday’s date with the Lions. If you don’t play in one of the 50 percent of Yahoo leagues where Mattison remains available, rookie special teamer/big-play threat Kene Nwangwu is the cheap flier. Nwangwu housed a 99-yard kick return score on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey notches zero second half touches following ankle tweak ... gets ruled out for the season on Monday. CMC’s next injury was never far away in 2021. On Sunday, it was never announced, with the Panthers refusing to acknowledge McCaffrey’s ankle roll with an official designation. Coach Matt Rhule finally confirmed after the game what FOX’s Jen Hale reported in the third quarter. It is unclear what the subterfuge accomplished, but you can say that about a lot of things with the Panthers right now. Now it is back to "Chuba Hubbard, every-down back" even as the Panthers seemed to tire of that approach during McCaffrey's first lengthy absence. After remarkably good injury fortune his first three years in the league, 25-year-old McCaffrey may need to go back to the drawing board with his offseason conditioning program, even though the real issue is probably just bad luck. In Dynasty, you might be best off simply riding CMC for all he is worth instead of selling low during draft season.

Joe Mixon continues to cruise as Bengals pound Steelers. Joe Burrow’s breakout campaign? Mixon establishment. Ja’Marr Chase’s OROY candidacy? Mixon establishment. The Bengals’ previous offensive goals have taken a backseat to Mixon, who has come out of Cincinnati’s bye to 62 touches across two lopsided Bengals victories. The perennial fantasy tease/outright disappointment is all the way up to RB7 by average weekly points in both PPR and half PPR. That’s good for fantasy managers and even better for the Bengals, who have now established they can beat teams multiple ways as they sweep aside the Steelers and gun for the Ravens in the always-competitive AFC North. A few more receptions would be nice, but the Mixon campaign you have always wanted is finally here.

D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard show the way forward for Titans’ post-Derrick Henry backfield. Although they both lost fumbles in the process, Foreman and Hilliard surprisingly trampled the Patriots’ elite defense, leading the way as the Titans rushed for a Henry-ian 39/270/1. It was a glimmer of hope headed into a bye before a get-right Week 14 spot with the Jaguars. The Titans actually sorted their Henry-less backfield as fast as they could, weeding out Adrian Peterson and de-emphasizing Jeremy McNichols. It’s just that “fast as you can" still takes a long time in a sport with one game per week. With Julio Jones (hamstring) potentially potentially returning in Week 14, the Titans’ offense might finally be through the worst of it.

Saquon Barkley ineffective even as Giants spring upset. Barkley played 52-of-60 snaps and handled 17-of-21 backfield touches. It amounted to 53 yards and zero touchdowns for one of the most boom-or-bust, injury-prone RB1s there is. As The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz points out, since 2019 Barkley ranks 39th in raw carries … and second in handles that have lost two-or-more yards. Part of that is running behind a bad offensive line and alongside a quarterback that doesn’t threaten defenses. But it is part of a trend that has been evident since Barkley’s Penn State days, as Scott Barrett lays out. Needless to say, this is not a skill corps forgiving to boom/bust talents. You need to be alongside a Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. As it is, Barkley does have some promising stretch-run matchups, none moreso than the Chargers in Week 14.

Note: An unexpected trip to the dentist has limited this list to five instead of its usual 10. Apologies from the author.

Questions

1. The league is pivoting back to running, isn’t it?

2. Has anyone created the “List of teams to lose to 2021 Atlanta Falcons” Wikipedia yet?

3. Do the Jets take pleasure in Joe Flacco instantly looking better than all their first-round quarterbacks?

Early Waiver Look (Players rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (vs. NYG), Taylor Heinicke (@LV), Teddy Bridgewater (@KC), Jimmy Garoppolo (@SEA), Justin Fields (vs. AZ)

RB: Alexander Mattison (right at 50 percent), Chuba Hubbard, Matt Breida, Boston Scott, Jamaal Williams, D’Onta Foreman (on bye), Dontrell Hilliard (on bye), Tevin Coleman, Austin Walter, DeeJay Dallas

WR: Van Jefferson, Kendrick Bourne, Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DeSean Jackson, Will Fuller, Russell Gage, Marquez Callaway,

TE: Cole Kmet, Tyler Conklin, Evan Engram, Jared Cook, Ryan Griffin, Jack Doyle, James O’Shaughnessy

DEF: Dolphins (vs. NYG), Vikings (@DET), Chiefs (vs. DEN), Saints (vs. DAL), Raiders (vs. WFT)

On Bye: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Stats of the Week

Four. That’s how many rushing touchdowns Deebo Samuel has since the 49ers made him a featured part of their rushing attack three weeks ago. Only Jonathan Taylor has found the end zone on the ground more frequently in that time. Unfortunately, the enhanced usage has already taken a toll, as Samuel is expected to miss “a little time” with a groin issue. Thankfully, it does not appear to rise to the level of an I.R. stint, which would cost Samuel three games.

27. That’s how many carries Elijah Mitchell posted both before and after missing Week 11 with a finger issue. With Samuel on the shelf, that number isn’t about to go down. Mitchell will be an RB1 for this week’s juicy date with the Seahawks.

Via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques: Jaylen Waddle is the league’s third-most targeted wideout since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injured reserve in Week 6, leading in receptions (50) and trailing only Cooper Kupp in receiving yards (528) in that time.

Tee Higgins had six catches of 15-plus yards against the Steelers, the second most by any player in a game this season. Ja’Marr Chase has earned alpha status, but the every-week WR2 viability Higgins had been building toward is finally here.

The Browns generated four points off of Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions. Even more than the giveaways themself, that is a clinic on how not to win a ballgame.

Via STATS, the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to win a game where they: 1. Scored fewer than 17 points. 2. Gained fewer than 325 total yards. 3. Threw at least four more interceptions than their opponent. One shining moment for Baker Mayfield.

The Falcons are 5-6 with a -103 point differential. Seems hard to do.

Awards Section

Week 12 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Josh Allen, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Joe Mixon, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Adam Thielen, WR Tee Higgins, TE Rob Gronkowski (excluding one percent rostered Jack Doyle, who actually scored the most points)

Tweet of the Week, from Russell Clay: The Tennessee Titans skill position players are like they didn’t get the NFL licensing deal.

Tweet of the Week II, from Denny Carter: Carson Wentz runs like a 52-year-old co-rec softball player who's undergone two knee surgeries and can't afford the third.

Kirk Cousins Play of the Week: Kirk Cousins trying to take a snap from his right guard.

Observation of the Week, from Arif Hasan: Interesting, Justin Jefferson in the flat on play-action gets more yards after catch than a fullback in the flat on play-action.

“Same.” Tweet of the Week: From multiple people: Kareem Hunt's dad is on Facebook eviscerating the Browns offense. #Browns

Reminder of the Week, from Kyle Dvorchak: Not every game can be watchable.

That Oughta Do It, Folks Award: This era of Steelers football.

Real Person Award: Jacob Hollister’s twin brother Cody Hollister.