Cam Newton's neck injury after huge Ashtyn Davis hit doesn't sound fun

Newton's neck injury after huge hit in Pats-Jets sounds painful

The New England Patriots' first win since Sept. 27 came at a cost for Cam Newton.

The Patriots quarterback helped rally his team to a 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

But Newton also took a massive hit from Jets safety Ashtyn Davis in the second quarter that appeared to leave him pretty shaken.

During his weekly interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Tuesday morning, Newton admitted he's feeling the uncomfortable effects of that play.

"My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side, so I'm looking -- my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today," Newton said.

That sounds pretty painful, but the hit didn't knock Newton out of the game: The 31-year-old helped the Patriots erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and finished 27 of 35 for 274 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Newton even blamed himself for getting lit up (seemingly for holding the ball too long) and found a silver lining in Davis getting flagged for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, which led to a Patriots field goal later in the drive.

"I told (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) on the sideline, 'Bro, that's my fault and I deserved it,' " Newton added. "It got us 15 yards, though, so it's just the price you've got to pay."

The Patriots have a short week before hosting the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 10, so here's hoping Newton's neck soreness doesn't carry into next weekend.