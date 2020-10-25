Cam Newton's gameday outfit ahead of Patriots vs. 49ers game is fantastic

Cam Newton's gameday outfit ahead of Patriots-49ers game is fantastic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Cam Newton arrived at Gillette Stadium for Sunday's Week 7 matchup between the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers looking very sharp.
The Patriots quarterback's gameday outfits are always one of the highlights of the pre-game, and this week is no exception. Newton's latest ensemble has a very autumn theme, particularly with the colors.
Check out the complete look in the photo below (via the Patriots on Instagram):
The Patriots will need a quality performance from Newton to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers and avoid losing three consecutive games for the first time since 2002.
Oddsmakers are confident in the Patriots' chances of victory Sunday. They have pegged the Pats as 2.5-point betting favorites against the 'Niners.