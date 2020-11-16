Cam Newton's gameday outfit ahead of Patriots vs. Ravens is phenomenal

Cam Newton's gameday outfit ahead of Patriots-Ravens is phenomenal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week in and week out, Cam Newton turns heads with his pregame outfits. The New England Patriots quarterback continued the trend ahead of Sunday night's matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Newton showed off a silver suit with matching silver shoes and a hat only he and few others can pull off. He also donned a purple undershirt to perfectly match his mask.

Check it out below (via the Patriots on Instagram):

Outstanding per usual.

Newton will need to be at his best for the Patriots (3-5) to upset the Ravens (6-2) in the Sunday Night Football showdown. Oddsmakers have Baltimore as a 6.5-point favorite.