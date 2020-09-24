Cam Newton's dedication to Patriots offense summed up in this Matthew Slater quote

Newton's dedication to Pats offense summed up in this Matthew Slater quote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense is still a work in progress through two weeks of the 2020 NFL season, but the early returns are no doubt encouraging.

The Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-11 in Week 1 behind an offensive attack that primarily focused on running the football. New England ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win.

Week 2 saw the Patriots unleash their passing attack in an attempt to erase a double-digit second half deficit on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton threw for 397 yards -- the most by any Pats QB since Tom Brady's 505 in Super Bowl LII -- with one touchdown and one interception. Newton also ran for 47 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He came up just a yard short of the winning touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter of New England's 35-30 loss.

It was a very good performance by Newton, who has recaptured the form that made him a top-tier NFL quarterback not too long ago.

These performances don't just happen by accident, though. Newton has only been with the Patriots since the summer, and he's still trying to master the playbook.

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater detailed Newton's dedication to New England's offense in his video press conference after Sunday night's game.

Newton and the Patriots will be back on the field Sunday afternoon in a Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

It's a favorable matchup for the 31-year-old quarterback. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most passing yards and are allowing opposing QBs to complete 66.7 percent of their pass attempts.