Cam Newton's cryptic reaction after Patriots draft Mac Jones

It's hard to ignore the timing of Cam Newton's cryptic Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots spent the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

While many Patriots fans were happy to see the team spend a first-round pick on a QB for the first time since 1993, there was one notable person who clearly wasn't. That was the incumbent Patriots starting QB Cam Newton.

The morning after Jones was chosen by the Patriots, Newton posted a photo of himself on Instagram. And the message that came with it surely seemed to indicate that he's taking the Jones pick personally.

For those that are having trouble reading Newton's comment, it's from the Kendrick Lamar song Duckworth and reads as follows.

It was always me vs. the world until I found out it's me vs. me.

Cam Newton on Instagram

Of course, this post could have been about something else. But the timing of it simply cannot be ignored.

Needless to say, it seems like Newton is taking the Patriots' choice of Jones as a slight to him. And why shouldn't he? The Patriots wouldn't take Jones if they thought they were fine at the quarterback position. He's the only Round 1 QB the Patriots have ever selected under Bill Belichick, so he figures to be more than a developmental backup for the team.

Though Belichick is still insisting that Newton is the Patriots' starting quarterback right now, he has been put on notice. Newton is using that to motivate and fuel him as he prepares for the 2021 NFL season.

And Newton will need to be motivated. If he's not, then Jones could have a chance to overtake him in the Patriots' three-man QB room.

It certainly seems like Newton is up for the challenge. So, let the games begin.