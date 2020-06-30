Cam Newton's 2020 NFL MVP odds skyrocket into top 10 after Patriots move

Cam Newton's reported contract agreement with the New England Patriots has had a huge impact on his 2020 NFL MVP odds.

Newton was way down on the list of MVP betting lines throughout the offseason after the Carolina Panthers released him in March. But now, as a member of the Patriots, he's vaulted into the top 10 of MVP odds.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Here are the latest odds for next season's league MVP, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +400

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +700

3. Russell Wilson, Seahawks: +800

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +1400

5. Tom Brady, Buccaneers: +1600

6. Carson Wentz, Eagles: +2000

7. Drew Brees, Saints: +2500

8. Kyler Murray, Cardinals: +2500

9. Deshaun Watson, Texans: +2500

10. Cam Newton, Patriots: +3000



















Newton's odds to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award also have risen quite a bit over the last 36 hours or so.

The 31-year-old quarterback didn't see the field much in 2019 -- he played in the first two games and missed the next 14 due to injuries. Health has to be a concern for any people betting on Newton to win MVP, and it's not even guaranteed that he makes the team or starts over Jarrett Stidham. That said, if healthy, Newton has the potential to be a major difference maker for the Patriots. It was only two years ago that he completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns in 14 games for the Panthers. He also has several talented players at the skill positions -- notably Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and James White -- to take advantage of in the passing attack. Newton has the luxury of playing for the league's best head coach in Bill Belichick and a respected offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels.

Story continues

If the Patriots return to the playoffs and Newton plays really well, it's definitely possible he could be in the mix for MVP. No one thought Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would win MVP before last season. Newton also won MVP himself in 2015 with the Panthers.

Replacing a legend of Tom Brady's caliber was always going to be a challenge for the Patriots, and it still will be a tough task, but Newton's experience and talent should make the transition a bit easier, especially if he's able to stay healthy on a consistent basis.

Cam Newton's 2020 NFL MVP odds skyrocket into top 10 after Patriots move originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston