Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is getting some offseason work in with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Newton posted a video on Instagram showing the three working out together.

“Work in silence,” Newton wrote on Instagram. Newton has been active on social media while working with his personal quarterbacks coach, George Whitfield Jr., at Georgia Tech.

That Smith is working out with Newton and showing no signs of limitation is good news: Smith was struggling with a hamstring injury during the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp.

Meyers led the Patriots in catches and receiving yards last season, while Smith is in his first year in New England after spending his first four NFL seasons in Tennessee.

Cam Newton working out with Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk