Cam Newton won’t play, but will travel with Panthers

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton still isn’t ready to play, but he can at least get on the airplane.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Newton will travel with the team to San Francisco, though he has already been ruled out this week because of his foot injury.

Newton’s been out since Week Three, after aggravating a preseason foot sprain, and the Panthers haven’t lost since.

He hasn’t been on the sidelines during games, with coach Ron Rivera explaining that it didn’t make sense to make a guy with a foot injury stand for four hours. He also didn’t accompany the team to road games. He has been working with backup Kyle Allen through the week, however.

Outside linebacker Christian Miller and tackle Greg Little have also been ruled out, the only other Panthers with injury report designations.