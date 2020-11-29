Cam Newton’s wild pregame outfit had NFL fans cracking brutal jokes

Cam Newton sported a western poncho in a truly different pregame outfit. The New England Patriots quarterback tends to put together a bold getup ahead of every game he plays. And he has wowed — at least with his clothes — in his first season under Bill Belichick.

But this week, Newton decided to go with an outfit that almost looked like a costume from a western movie. And, of course, Twitter took note of just that. When the photo of his outfit made rounds, NFL fans began to crack jokes about how Newton looked like either Marty McFly from “Back to the Future” or Blondie from “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”

Here’s a look at what people were saying on social media.

I'm hoping he plays more like Stevie Ray than Marty McFly today. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/S6cHskz5Th — Polar Ginger (@PolarGinger) November 29, 2020

what in the john mayer 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FoIJYp6PFR — megan🔪 (@3×5) November 29, 2020

Cam Newton out there dressed like my my Red Dead character.. that boy got a fresh ass poncho lmao — The HeadHunter Zanku (@ColorwayChase) November 29, 2020

I got that same rug in the living room rn pic.twitter.com/dJaJ3Gtazr — Dervie (@mr_weird_beard) November 29, 2020

The jokes are, admittedly, funny. But I’m all for Newton continuing to rock outfits that surprise us every week.