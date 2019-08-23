Cam Newton in walking boot after exiting preseason game

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera didn’t have many details on the state of quarterback Cam Newton‘s injured foot following Thursday night’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The one definitive piece of information he revealed was that Newton was in a walking boot after leaving the field to get X-rays during the third possession of the game for the Panthers.

“I have not had a chance to speak to (the trainers). The only thing I was told by the trainers was they were taking him in for X-rays and that’s it,” Rivera said.

There wasn’t anything obvious that happened to Newton during his final play on the field, which was a sack from defensive tackle Adam Butler. Newton bounced around in the pocket avoiding pressure and eventually went down as Butler closed in for the sack. However, it didn’t appear that anyone landed on his left foot or something similar that could have caused the issue.

Newton was 4 for 6 for 30 yards in the game before exiting after three series. He played a total of 11 plays against the Patriots.