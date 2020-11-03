Cam Newton: Vibe in locker room is we need one win to get back on track

The Patriots have lost four straight games and that’s led many to form bleak opinions about what’s in store for the rest of the season.

Quarterback Cam Newton is not one airing that opinion. Newton knows “the reality is our record is what it is,” but he also said on WEEI Monday that he believes the team can still “create our own mojo” to push things in a better direction.

According to Newton, that mojo will begin to percolate when and if the Patriots can get another win.

“Just the vibe that you get in that locker room is we just need one,” Newton said. “Going back and knowing this team as well as I do know this team, coming off of that Raiders win, I think everybody had a full head of steam and momentum. Then obviously what happened with COVID and everything like that, it’s just been a slippery slope, walking down a slippery aisle trying to regain your footing. One thing I do know about this team is once we get that first one, that next one is almost, ‘OK, we remember how to win. OK, we know how this feels. This is where situational football kicks in, let’s do a better job of doing this, that and the third.”

The losing streak has included plenty of bad news about the state of affairs for the Patriots, but the schedule offers a bit of good news this week. They’ll face the winless Jets on Monday night and that’s a prime opportunity to get the win that would put Newton’s theory to the test.

