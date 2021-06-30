Cam Newton trains with Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers in new workout video

Newton trains with Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers in new workout video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's workout video season as NFL players get ready for the start of training camps in July.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton posted a new workout video to his Instagram page Wednesday morning, along with the caption "Work in Silence." It shows him training with two teammates, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Click here to watch the video.

The upcoming training camp is of the utmost importance for Newton as he tries to win the Patriots' starting quarterback job over rookie first-round pick Mac Jones. It could be one of his last opportunities to be a starting NFL QB.

Building chemistry with teammates before July's camp is a great idea, so it's encouraging to see Newton putting in work with one of the Patriots' top wideouts and one of their new tight ends.