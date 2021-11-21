Breaking News:

Kings fire Luke Walton; Sacramento has lost 7 of 8, is 12th in West

Cam Newton throws touchdown pass to give Panthers 7-0 lead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cam Newton is back.

In 18 snaps this season, he has two touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

The Panthers took the opening kickoff Sunday and went 75 yards in nine plays against the Washington defense. Newton completed all three passes for 31 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

Newton threw only eight touchdown passes in 15 games with the Patriots last season.

The Panthers went for it on fourth-and-one at midfield, and Christian McCaffrey took the pitch around right end for 15 yards. Chase Holcomb was penalized for a 15-yard horse collar penalty.

McCaffrey had three carries for 26 yards and one catch for 8 yards.

Cam Newton throws touchdown pass to give Panthers 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories