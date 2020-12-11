Cam Newton throws an awful pick-six to put the Patriots in a big hole vs. Rams

The first time the New England Patriots showed any signs of life on Thursday night, Cam Newton gave it away.

The Patriots had a bad first quarter and trailed 10-0, but got an interception in Rams territory. Then disaster struck. Newton was starting to get rushed and hurried a throw to Damien Harris, who hadn’t released from the backfield. A quick, undetected grab by Aaron Donald might have delayed Harris just enough to throw off the timing of the screen pass, as pointed out by former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz on Twitter. Either way, Newton threw a pass to nobody.

Newton’s pass went right to Rams linebacker Kenny Young. Young had a clear path and went unbothered 79 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

Newton and the Patriots haven’t had a great season passing the ball. They have gotten by with the running game, an improved defense and big special teams plays. They don’t want the passing game to be a big factor in their games this season.

On Thursday night the passing game ended up being a big factor, and not in a good way.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young, right, runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

