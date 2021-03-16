Cam Newton thrilled by Patriots’ early free agent spending spree

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Carolina Panthers are searching for a new franchise quarterback after a disappointing 2020 season from Teddy Bridgewater. While we don’t know who will be Carolina’s starter this year, things are certainly looking up for their former QB1 in New England.

Over the weekend, Cam Newton re-signed with the Patriots on a similar one-year, incentive-heavy deal as in 2020. Bill Belichick has followed that up with the most aggressive free agent push we’ve ever seen during his tenure in New England. In fact, he’s already in all-time guaranteed money territory.

Already, the Pats have signed the top two tight ends on the market in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. They’ve also acquired wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

Newton had arguably the league’s worst offensive skill group to work with last year after Julian Edelman’s season-ending injury. So, you can imagine he’s thrilled with the news. Here’s what he shared on Instagram this morning.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

Together Smith, Henry, Agholor and Bourne combined for 22 touchdown catches last season, 10 more than New England scored as a team.

Newton is understandably excited. The one-two punch at tight end is especially alluring given what Belichick and Tom Brady got out of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez together in a previous era.

The AFC East is shaping up to be as brutal as any division next year with the Bills and Dolphins also being legitimate conference contenders.

Related

Report: Panthers were in on 2 free agent defenders before they signed elsewhere

Recommended Stories