Cam Newton thinks Norv Turner has Christian McCaffrey in fantasy

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was both the leading rusher and the leading receiver in Carolina’s Week One game, and Cam Newton has a theory as to why.

Newton joked today that Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner must have drafted McCaffrey for his fantasy team, considering how big a role McCaffrey plays in the game plan.

“I think coach has got C-Mac up for fantasy this week,” Newton said. “He picked C-Mac for fantasy. I should have went over and seen who he was drafting in his league. That’s probably why we aren’t doing deep passes. He should pick me first quarterback.”

Through Week One, McCaffrey is second in the NFL with 128 rushing yards and tied for third in the NFL with 10 catches. The Panthers have talked openly about the possibility that McCaffrey could join Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history to gain 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season, and they seem intent on giving him enough touches to do it.