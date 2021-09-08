Cam Newton teases new Instagram video, says 'I have a lot of football left in me'

Newton teases new Instagram video, says 'I have a lot of football left in me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We haven't heard much from Cam Newton after he was released from the New England Patriots at the end of August, but it sounds like the veteran quarterback will be breaking his silence later this week.

In an Instagram video posted to his account Thursday afternoon, Newton said "On this week's Funky Friday, I have a lot of things that I need to get off my chest. This is not a retirement speech. And I have a lot of football left in me."

Cam Newton says on IG that he has a “Funky Friday” video coming soon.



“I have a lot of things that I need to get off my chest.” pic.twitter.com/D85trnBXab — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 8, 2021

Will Newton react to his departure from the Patriots? Will he talk about his plans for the upcoming 2021 NFL season? We'll see on Friday.

The former league MVP has not yet signed with a new team. There was speculation that the Dallas Cowboys would be a good fit for Newton, but head coach Mike McCarthy pretty much closed that door (at least for now) with comments made last week.

The Patriots have moved forward with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who will make his regular season debut Sunday afternoon against the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

DraftKings is the official Daily Fantasy partner of the NFL, and for Week 1, new players can PLAY FREE for the one million dollar TOP PRIZE when you make your first deposit. Just download the DraftKings app and sign up with promo code NBCSB.