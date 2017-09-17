Cam Newton taking a beating against Bills

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t sacked in last week’s first game back after shoulder surgery.

The Bills are making up for lost time.

Newton hobbled off to the sidelines after taking his sixth sack of the day, and was taken to the medical tent on the sidelines.

He stayed on the ground face-down for a few moments before walking off under his own power. Considering they’ve already lost tight end Greg Olsen to a foot injury, they clearly need to protect the former MVP better.

While backup Derek Anderson threw some warmup passes, Newton went back on the field as the Panthers held onto a tenuous 6-3 lead in the fourth quarter. They announced it as an ankle injury.