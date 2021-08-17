Cam Newton suggests Bill Belichick hasn’t named a starting QB internally

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2021 season. When asked on Monday, quarterback Cam Newton indicated that he does not know how the position battle will shake out. Belichick has yet to name an internal starter.

As the team heads into their preseason contest with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, both Newton and Mac Jones struggled during Monday’s joint practice. With their second preseason game just three days away, both will be looking to improve on their performances from last Thursday against Washington.

Newton indicated that he does not know who the starting quarterback will be.

“I don’t know what y’all want me to say. No. You know that. You know he hasn’t said that. So for you to just ask a question – it is what it is.” “Every single day I’m coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that’s the only thing that I can do,” Newton continued. “So I can control that. But as far as somebody else’s analogy or interpretation of what Week 1 is, I’m trying to focus on what tomorrow brings and even the adjustments for tonight’s meetings.”

These next couple of weeks could prove to be crucial in the quarterback position battle. The final three preseason games may paint a clear picture in that regard.

