Cam Newton’s struggles and other questions for Patriots Wire in Week 10
The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots square off for a rematch of last year’s tilt. While the Patriots are nowhere near as potent as 2019, anyone counting out a Bill Belichick-led team hasn’t been watching football for very long or is plenty naive. Still, this is a chance for the Ravens to work on some of their bigger issues and stack big wins over AFC opponents as they build up their resume for the playoffs.
With so much different this year, I sat down with Patriots Wire managing editor Henry McKenna to talk about what changes New England has undergone since last season and what to expect from them in Week 10. Let’s dive into his answers.
Cam Newton was expected to be a bit of a savior but has struggled this season. What's really going on there and what can the Ravens exploit this week?
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
The Patriots relied heavily upon Newton early in the season, and I think Newton's huge numbers against the Seahawks gave him and the team false confidence that he could really put this team on his back. He can't. We've seen the Patriots scale back the emphasis of Newton in the offense in the last few weeks, and the results have been positive. New England is asking him to do less, play efficiently and avoid aggressive decision-making. In turn, they've stayed tight in both of the last two games. If the Ravens get Newton thinking he has to win the game on his own, they will likely generate turnovers.
What's the cause of the Patriots' drop from the No. 1 defense last year to around the middle of the pack in 2020?
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Free agency and COVID-19 opt-outs took a huge toll on this defense. Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower, among others, are gone. Add in that Stephon Gilmore has been good (not great) and injured. New England's "next men up" haven't stepped up in a meaningful way.
Much has been made about the lack of receiving weapons in New England while Baltimore is thin at cornerback after injuries. How are the main weapons utilized and which guy should the Ravens pay special attention to?
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
It's worth watching Jakobi Meyers, a slot receiver who enjoyed a breakout performance in Week 9 (12 catches, 169 yards). He has been the most promising option in the offense. Damiere Byrd is consistently underwhelming. N'Keal Harry occasionally flashes impressive physicality, but lacks separation skills. Julian Edelman is on IR. And the tight ends have been a non-factor all year. It's ugly.
There has long been an argument about who made who -- Bill Belichick or Tom Brady. With the pair parted this season, has the answer gotten any clearer?
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
I'll stay apolitical here. I think we're seeing both parties struggle and excel, at times. They're simply better together. Belichick has been dealing with so much more than the departure of Brady, including the aforementioned exodus at linebacker. It doesn't help the Belichick did his worst few years of drafting in recent memory during the transition at quarterback. That's why he's struggling. Brady, meanwhile, was always so good in the AFC East in big divisional games -- and yet he's choking against the Saints. So the each seem to have more-glaring weaknesses now that they're apart.
What's your final score prediction and which Patriots player has the biggest impact on the scoreboard?
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
I know it's crazy, but I think the Patriots can actually win this thing. So I'll say Patriots win, 27-24. Newton has a major impact by avoiding turnovers. And safety Adrian Phillips plays a pivotal roll in limiting the Ravens running offense by spending his whole game in the box.