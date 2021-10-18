Cam Newton still wants to play football
Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton spoke out over the weekend about still wanting to play football.
The Heisman winner announced that he has now been vaccinated for COVID-19. A big reason many thought he may not get signed against this season was due to his vaccination status.
He announced the news on a YouTube video where he also said he wants to keep playing football.
“Hell yeah I still want to play football,” Newton said. “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old.”
Newton most recently played for the New England Patriots but was cut before the season started.
