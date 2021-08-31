Is Cam Newton still starting-caliber? Bucky Brooks, Marc Ross debate
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Marc Ross debate if quarterback Cam Newton still starting-caliber. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel has some interesting takes on Bill Belichick after Cam Newton was released Tuesday.
The Patriots released QB Cam Newton Tuesday morning and named rookie Mac Jones their starter, our insider Phil Perry has confirmed.
Asante Samuel clearly has his issues with Bill Belichick.
The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City. Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.
The Patriots surprised a good part of the NFL world on Tuesday, and one notable former Pat took the opportunity to voice some thoughts on The Hoodie. By Adam Hermann
The Packers are releasing OL Ben Braden, who was competing to be a top backup.
With final roster cuts upon us, here are the best players who probably won't make the Bears' initial 53-man roster.
Meyer said he was "choked up" when he spoke to Minshew after the trade.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Cam Newton's release and Mac Jones' promotion.
Tracking all New York Giants transactions as they trim their roster from 80 to 53 (plus one roster exemption).
Before more moves get made, a few thoughts on the Browns roster and decisions so far before an updated 53-man roster projection. At least one trade assumed:
The Pittsburgh Steelers started moves on roster cut-down day with the release of WR Anthony Johnson.
Being forced to endure people we aren’t particularly fond of is something we’re all familiar with. Be it family, in-laws, co-workers, or whoever else, we’ve all been put in a position where we had to put on our game face for the greater good—or a paycheck.
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said releasing linebacker Benardrick McKinney was a “a tough decision.”
The Cowboys owner confirms which "bubble player" will make the team, silver linings from an 0-4 preseason, and Dez Bryant going to a rival? | From @ToddBrock24f7
The journeyman backup QB has found his next stop.
The Washington Football Team's first three notable cuts on Tuesday all came from its secondary.