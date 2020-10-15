Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore return to Patriots practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Broncos

Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore return to Patriots practice ahead of Week 6 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had a couple notable additions at practice Thursday.

Starting quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray all were present for the team's first on-field session ahead of Sunday afternoon's Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore are back on the practice field pic.twitter.com/AS3RzyPrfM — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 15, 2020

It's the first time Newton and Gilmore have practiced with the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Newton tested positive on Oct. 2 and missed the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gilmore tested positive last week. Murray was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Newton was officially activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore's and Murray's participation at practice Thursday signifies they have been activated as well.

The Patriots have not played a game since Week 4. They were scheduled to play the Broncos in Week 5, but the game was rescheduled twice due to COVID-19. The game is currently set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.