Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore return to Patriots practice after bout with COVID-19

The New England Patriots saw quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore suit up for practice on Thursday, according to reporters on the scene.

Newton, Gilmore and practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray all made their returns from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team’s first practice session of Week 6. Defensive tackles Deatrich Wise and Byron Cowart were not at practice. Cowart is the only Patriot still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He tested positive on Saturday. Practice squad fullback Paul Quessenberry was also absent.

New England is set to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m. after the NFL postponed the game a week due to multiple positive tests from the Patriots.

Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore and Bill Murray are back at #Patriots practice. Gilmore and Murray have been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. DL Deatrich Wise (not injury related) and Byron Cowart (COVID-19 list) are missing, plus practice-squadder Paul Quessenberry. pic.twitter.com/2tiefQXgQq — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 15, 2020





The Patriots altered their practice schedule in a response to their COVID-19 outbreak. They decided to practice Thursday through Saturday, rather than Wednesday through Friday.