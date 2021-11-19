Cam Newton to start vs Washington Football Team
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
He’s back, and he’s starting in the NFL.
Cam Newton, who was released by the Patriots earlier this year, signed with the Carolina Panthers over a week ago. He scored two touchdowns in a win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he did not get to start.
He will be this upcoming Sunday against the Washington Football Team.
Carolina (5-5) is trying to hold onto a potential playoff spot, and bringing in Cam Newton did two things. One, it gave the Panthers an opportunity to make that playoff dream a reality. Second, it was fan service that is attempting to put people back in the stadium because attendance numbers were dropping.
Bad quarterback play has plagued Carolina for a few years now, and even Cam was a part of the issue before he was cut following the 2019 season. I’m curious to see if Newton is able to carry the load the Panthers want him to with a throwing shoulder that is a shell of what it once was.
Panthers QB Cam Newton to start Sunday vs. Washington pic.twitter.com/YpMGevPpjX
— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2021
List
Auburn Wire Roundtable: South Carolina predictions
Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.