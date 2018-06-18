Cam Newton snaps at kids who taunt him at a football camp

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton wasn’t happy with some kids at a football camp. (AP)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has always been all about the kids, but he also isn’t taking any trash talking from anyone, regardless of age.

In a video that’s sure to go viral, Newton seemed to hear something he didn’t like from some kids at a football camp.

The Bradenton Herald said the video, which seems to have originated from @JaheimWise on Twitter, came from a high school football camp in Bradenton, Florida. It’s unclear what was said, but Newton wasn’t happy (the video has some NSFW language):

The kids didn’t stop heckling Newton after he got in their face, calling him out for “what happened in the Super Bowl,” a burn from the Carolina Panthers’ Super Bowl loss two years ago (one might have mentioned “what happened in the Superdome,” which would at least be more recent — the Panthers lost in a playoff game at the New Orleans Saints last season).

This seems to be the month for athletes reacting to hecklers. A couple weeks ago there was the widespread video of Kevin Durant having to be held back from fans who referenced his time at University of Texas with a “UT’s butt” catcall during the NBA Finals. Now it’s Newton being apparently heckled by kids at a football camp.

Those kids might not want to mess with Newton, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and seems even bigger than that. But they got his attention, which appears was their goal.

