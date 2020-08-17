Cam Newton shows off some dance moves at Patriots training camp practice

Cam Newton knows how to have fun.

The New England Patriots had their first full padded practice of training camp Monday at Gillette Stadium, and one of their offseason additions brought lots of energy to the session.

Newton was the center of attention as the Patriots' quarterback competition starts to heat up. The former league MVP is battling Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job.

In between drills, Newton wasn't afraid to show off some of his dance moves. Check it out in the video below:

Not bad, not bad.

Practice reps were split pretty evenly Monday, with all three quarterbacks getting double-digit snaps. Newton figures to be the favorite to win the starting job, but he's going to have to earn it in camp with no preseason games scheduled before Week 1.

