Cam Newton shows the good and the bad from the Patriots’ L.A. workout

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
New England quarterback Cam Newton took to Instagram to share more footage from a workout in L.A., which included a handful of returning and new Patriots players.

Not only did Newton include highlight-reel moments, where the players looked in sync, but he also included moments where he was misfiring and players were dropping passes. It was a more candid look at how these workouts look, where players try to iron out the kinks during the offseason so that they’re dialed in for training camp. Yet again, Newton did a nice job giving a refreshing perspective, even with the information he included on video.

Here’s what Newton posted. It’s worth checking out.

Cool right?

