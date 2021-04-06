Cam Newton shows the good and the bad from the Patriots’ L.A. workout

Eat This, Not That!

Every day millions of Americans are being vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the pandemic isn’t over yet. During an interview today on Morning Joe, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shared a big warning with the American people regarding the state of the current pandemic. Read on to hear what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Fauci Warned That Cases are Going Up Dr. Fauci confirmed that multiple states are experiencing an uptick of cases. “You know, we had the big, big peak over the winter, over the Christmas and New Year's holiday,” he said. “It came back down and then instead of going all the way down, it plateaued at a really unacceptably high level. It was around 30, 40,000 cases per day. But then over the last few weeks, it's creeped up to 50, 55, and then 60,000 cases a day. So what's happening is that there clearly is an increase.” 2 Dr. Fauci Warned We’re in a Race Between the Vaccine and the Virus The main difference between now and the holidays is that we have a vaccine, with three to four million people getting it every day. “We have well over 50, 60 million people who are vaccinated completely about a hundred million who have vaccinated, at least partially. And every day it gets better and better,” he pointed out. He explained that we are currently in a race between the vaccine, “which is highly efficacious” and rising cases. “So the real question is, is the efficacy of the vaccine going to prevent that from going up the way we saw it in previous surges?” he asked. “I hope not. I don't think so because as long as we keep vaccinating people efficiently and effectively, I don't think that's going to happen.” Will it result in a fourth wave? “Whether it explodes into a real surge or not remains to be seen,” he pointed out. “I think that the vaccine is going to prevent that from happening.” 3 Dr. Fauci Warned Bars Can Lead to COVID Spread Willie Geist asked Fauci about Texas: bars look open but hospitalizations are down. “You know, it can be confusing because you may see a lag and a delay because often you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect of what you're doing right now,” answered Fauci. “There's always the concern. When you pull back on methods, particularly things like indoor dining and bars that are crowded, you can see a delay. And then all of a sudden tick right back up, we've been fooled before by situations where people begin to open up, nothing happens. And then all of a sudden, several weeks later, things start exploding—so we gotta be careful.” 4 Dr. Fauci Warned Against COVID Fatigue—Keep Your Guard Up However, there is one thing, a “wildcard” that could negate the effectiveness of the vaccine: COVID-19 fatigue and the face that everyone “wants to get back to normality,” he says. “You see the pictures of the Texas Rangers stadium, essentially crowded. We don't want to declare victory prematurely because we have a virus out there, now, this variant that spreads really quite efficiently. And if you pull back on masking and avoiding congregate setting, you're really taking a pretty big risk. If we can just hang in there a bit longer, because every day that we hang in there and not just give into getting away from all restrictions every day, we do better and better because three to 4 million people get vaccinated.”RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 5 How to Stay Safe, Fauci’s Way So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.