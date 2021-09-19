Cam Newton shares Week 2 pregame outfit despite not having NFL job

Newton's 'pregame outfit' IG post for Week 2 is a bit depressing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is a creature of habit, regardless of his employment status.

The veteran quarterback has been out of an NFL job since the New England Patriots surprisingly released him on Aug. 31 and handed the starting job to rookie QB Mac Jones.

That means Newton was denied the opportunity in Week 1 to roll up to an NFL stadium in one of his colorful outfits, which drew plenty of eyeballs last season. So, despite not having a game to attend in Week 2, Newton decided to get dressed for game day anyway and share his fit on Instagram.

(Click here to see Newton's post on Instagram.)

Instagram/@cameron1newton

"On no team ... 🥴 No problem! 🤷🏽‍♂️" Newton wrote as the caption. "But you still going to get this gleaming drip!! 😈"

The Instagram post featured several photos of Newton's crisp outfit and a video of him addressing the awkward situation.

"This goes without saying: This would have been my gameday outfit but -- you know the story," Newton said. "But one thing's for sure, two things for certain: I'm blessed, always going to be blessed. And I'm fresh, always going to be fresh."

Newton indeed looks fresh, but it's pretty sad to see the former NFL MVP going through a pregame ritual knowing that there's no game on his schedule. (He's a little overdressed for Sunday errands...)

Will Newton's pregame outfits return to an NFL stadium this season? That remains to be seen, as the Washington Football Team and former Newton head coach Ron Rivera appear uninterested in signing him despite losing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury.