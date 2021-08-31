Cam Newton shares message on Instagram after the Patriots cut the QB

Quarterback Cam Newton posted a brief message to Instagram after the New England Patriots released him on Tuesday. Bill Belichick and New England instead elected to move on to quarterback Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say… please don’t feel sorry for me. #imGOOD,” Newton wrote on Tuesday.

Jones and Newton had been entrenched in a quarterback competition for the entire offseason, and Jones was clearly pushing Newton. It was a surprise, however, to see the Patriots part ways with Newton. Perhaps he had ambitions to be a starter in 2021.

Cam Newton takes to Instagram after the Patrots released him: "Please don't feel sorry for me. #Imgood." pic.twitter.com/Hyd43DBwDN — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 31, 2021

There are no shortage of destinations that would want a consummate pro like Newton: Washington, the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Here’s hoping Newton lands in a place where he can earn a starting job.

