Cam Newton shares how Mac Jones has impressed Patriots in early work

Cam Newton has said he isn’t unhappy with the New England Patriots’ decision to select Mac Jones. If anything, Newton seems to have already gained an increased appreciation for New England’s selection.

Jones, an Alabama product and the 2021 15th-overall pick, will compete for Newton’s job as starting quarterback. And that isn’t something the incumbent starter always welcomes. Newton, however, has said nothing but positive things about Jones — and Bill Belichick’s decision to draft a young quarterback.

Newton discussed his competitor, Jones, during an ESPN radio appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin.”

“C’mon, man, let’s be honest. I’ve been playing this game long enough to know that’s the right pick,” Newton said as transcribed by NFL.com. “I’ve said it numerous and numerous of times. What you’re not going to get out of me is a disgruntled person. Mac and Cheese (Jones) is a person who, ever since I’ve seen him, has came on into the locker room with a business approach, doing the initiatives of learning his teammates, understanding that ‘I’ve got to raise my level of play from the collegiate level to the professional level.’

“I’m here for him and as well as he’s here for play, just like (Jarrett) Stidham, just like Brian Hoyer, it’s no different. Our job is to be the best player that we can possibly be for the New England Patriots. No matter what is asked of us, it’s our job to be that. So that’s what it pretty much comes down to. So when Mac was picked, there was no type of ill-will feelings, and there’s still no ill-will feelings because competition brings out the best in everybody.”

