Cam Newton shares Instagram message before Patriots-Giants game

Preseason finales usually don't carry much weight for 10-year NFL veterans, but Cam Newton knows what's at stake.

The New England Patriots quarterback is battling for the starting job with rookie Mac Jones, who has impressed during training camp, joint practices and two preseason games. Ahead of the Patriots' final preseason game Sunday at the New York Giants, Newton shared an Instagram post suggesting he's ready to defend his starting job.

"You are not in control of my thesis," Newton captioned the post, quoting a Jay-Z line from "Jail," a song off Kanye West's new album, DONDA.

The photo also featured "QB #1", which of course is Newton's number but also could be his way of reminding fans that he's still the starting QB.

Patriots-Giants is a big game for the 32-year-old QB, who missed five days earlier this week after a "misunderstanding" involving COVID tests taken outside the team facility.

Jones took advantage of Newton's absence this week with several strong practices, so while the Patriots have said that Newton is the starter, Jones could strengthen his case by outplaying the veteran Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

