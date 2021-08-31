Cam Newton shares Instagram message after getting cut by Patriots

Newton shares message after getting cut by Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cam Newton broke his silence on Instagram after he was surprisingly released by the Patriots before Tuesday's roster cut-down deadline.

The former No. 1 overall pick kept it short but made it clear he didn't want anyone feeling sorry for him as he became a free agent overnight.

Cam Newton’s reaction to being released today: pic.twitter.com/8TiAtDF51S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

"I really appreciate all the love and support during this time, but I must say please don't feel sorry for me," Newton said. "I'm good."

Newton was expected to be the Patriots' starting quarterback at the beginning of training camp, but with just under two weeks before Week 1, it looks like Bill Belichick will go with rookie first-rounder Mac Jones under center.

Jones impressed during practice and preseason games and is coming off an incredibly successful junior season at Alabama where he took home the National Championship.

Newton underwhelmed as the starter last season for New England, leading them to a 7-9 record and their first playoff absence since 2008. He'll now hit free agency for the second time in his career in search of another NFL home.