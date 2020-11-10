Cam Newton shares extremely blunt quote about what’s been different for him

Cam Newton has been a different player over the last two weeks. His efficiency as a passer has been at another level, with the New England Patriots’ 30-27 win over the New York Jets looking like his most complete performance of the season.

Whether it has been against the Buffalo Bills or the Jets, Newton seems to be poised to carve up the opposing defense. That’s a stark contract from what we saw from Weeks 3 to 7 when Newton looked entirely out of sync.

What’s been different?

“I’m getting tired of sucking. It’s simple,” Newton said after the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the Jets.

In Week 9, Newton was 27 of 35 for 274 yards, two rushing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 99 quarterback rating. That came after he completed 60% of his passes for 174 yards and a 81.1 QBR against Buffalo. The Patriots offense has been clicking, with a balanced approach.

“As a competitor you know what your standard is. Taking pride in your work, that’s what it comes down to,” Newton said. :You not being able to hold your head up because you’re thinking too much — that’s one thing. But at the same time, you’re solely responsible for the performance that you put up. I was extremely disappointed. … But I just did my job today. That’s what supposed to be each and every week. Efficient football. … I had a couple mistakes tonight that I learned from and can get better from, but yet at the end of the day, this offense thrives when its just keeps pressure the defense, whether we’re running, passing, short passing or deep passes.”