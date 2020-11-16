Cam Newton shares awesome quote about Bill Belichick the 'football whisperer'

Newton is in awe of Belichick the 'football whisperer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is learning a lot about Bill Belichick this year. Like the fact that the New England Patriots head coach apparently controls the weather.

The Patriots held a six-point lead over the Baltimore Ravens with 1:05 to play on Sunday night and needed a defensive stand to seal the victory. Cue a sudden deluge of wind and rain at Gillette Stadium that seemed to peak right as the Ravens took the field for their final offensive drive.

Sure enough, Baltimore mustered just four yards in the torrential downpour, and New England escaped with a 23-17 upset win.

"I'm pretty sure Bill called the football gods and told them to touch that thermometer, cut that wind extremely high, then turn that rain from medium to tsunami-like when the Baltimore Ravens got that ball last," Newton joked Monday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

Of course, the Patriots had to play in the same adverse conditions. But they were prepared for the elements and didn't commit any turnovers or costly mistakes -- unlike the Ravens, whose center Matt Skura made several poor snaps in key moments.

While New England fans have come to expect that level of preparation from Belichick's teams, the head coach's ability to cover all his bases left Newton in wonderment Sunday night.

"Everything that coach coaches throughout the week, it tends to come up," Newton told reporters after the win. "I'm beginning to think he either has like a Staples easy button or a Buffalo Wild Wings button or just a straight direct line to the football gods because he's like a football whisperer when it comes to anticipating what the game's going to be like, how we need to win, and things like that. I'm extremely impressed with that."

Belichick already is a Subway pitchman, so maybe he can film some spots for Buffalo Wild Wings in which he unleashes storms on his opponents at just the right time.

The Patriots need every edge they can get this season, as the club still is 4-5 and lacks the talent to coast to easy victories. Fortunately, they still have the greatest head coach of all time on the sideline -- and a quarterback who has complete faith in his ability to find ways to win.