Cam Newton shares awesome hype video ahead of Patriots return

Newton's great hype video proves he's officially back for Pats-Broncos

Superman has returned.

Cam Newton hasn't played since Week 3 after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1. The New England Patriots quarterback is off the COVID-19/reserve list, though, and apparently good to go for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Here's the hype video Newton dropped the morning of Sunday's game:

Newton set highlights from his last game -- a 36-20 Patriots win over the Raiders -- to Rocky Balboa's speech to Adonis Johnson in "Creed II."

Just the fact that the Patriots are playing Sunday should have fans excited after the game was delayed one week due to New England's positive COVID-19 tests.

Newton's return adds even more excitement to Sunday's contest, though, and it appears he's champing at the bit to return to action.