Cam Newton sends a strong message about 2021 after re-signing with Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton seems thrilled to be running it back with his team. He agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension worth up to $14 million in 2021, per reports. He had been a pending free agent, but he’ll be back in New England next season.

Newton took to Instagram to confirm and celebrate the signing with a hype video, which featured highlights from his 2020 season and a message on why 2021 is going to be different.

“That’s the thing. They’ve been sleeping on Boogie in 2020. But I refuse to let them slip or sleep on me in 2021. 2021 is savage,” he said at the end of the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

Always a showman, Newton’s video should get Patriots fans pumped.

Recommended Stories

  • Julian Edelman reacts to Cam Newton's Patriots contract with Instagram message

    The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for another year, and at least one of the team's wide receivers is excited about this news.

  • Cam Newton confirms return to Patriots with epic pump-up video

    Cam Newton took to Instagram to confirm the news of his return to the Patriots with a pump-up video.

  • Urban Meyer expects Jaguars to play one London game in 2021

    During NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s press conference before Super Bowl LV, he said that the NFL is planning to play international games in 2021 after calling them off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four games in London had been on the docket along with one game in Mexico City. The Jaguars were scheduled [more]

  • Cam Newton’s return to Patriots elicits mixed Twitter reviews from fans, analysts

    There were many different reviews regarding the 31-year-old's return to Foxborough.

  • Dak Prescott’s agent has some thoughts on the tactics of Russell Wilson’s agent

    Fifteen days ago, Russell Wilson, through his agent, made known his willingness to play for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott, through his agent, has addressed that possibility now that Dak has a four-year, $160 million deal. “I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list,” agent Todd France told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. [more]

  • German officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after clot concerns

    Top German public health officials said AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was safe and Germany would continue to use it on Friday after several European countries halted its distribution amid safety concerns. Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. With Germany still facing a scarcity of vaccines and a third wave of COVID-19, the government is anxious to ensure that vaccine scepticism does not undermine the roll-out on which it is banking to bring the pandemic under control.

  • Terrell Burgess: Ankle rehab has made me a stronger athlete, better person

    Terrell Burgess shared a motivating message on Twitter this week, and seems to be confident heading into 2021.

  • French politician fined for offering official a wolf's tail as 'retirement present'

    A top politician in the French Alps was on Friday fined €10,000 (£8,600) for offering a wolf’s tail to the region's state representative as a retirement present. Jean-Marie Bernard of the conservative Republicans party described the gift as a "friendly gesture" and a "political act" to express support for beleaguered farmers who say their pastoral livelihood is at risk from the predatory animal. Wolves have been a protected species since 1993 and their numbers in France have mushroomed in recent years - particularly in the Alps. Mr Bernard, the president of the Hautes-Alpes departmental council, also gave the same gift to the previous prefect when he left. He claims that wolves are not an endangered species and do not require protection. The grisly present was, he said, a way of saying “you may be leaving, but the problem of wolves for farmers in the department has still not been resolved”. However, the move angered several animal rights groups including the Férus association - which defends the welfare of large predators including wolves, bears and lynx. It said: “We cannot be anything other than appalled to see this practice from another age in a developed, 21st-century country.” It cited the environmental code, which states: “The detention, mutilation [or] transport of a protected species, whether living or dead, is illegal.” The maximum penalty for violating the code is three years in jail and a €150,000 fine.

  • Tom Brady and Cam Newton will have round three in 2021

    It had been known that former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will return to New England in 2021. The Patriots won’t be slaying the fatted calf for their prodigal son, however; they’ll be hoping to carve up Brady’s Buccaneers instead. Toward that end, it doesn’t hurt that the Patriots have retained a quarterback who, over the [more]

  • What could a blockbuster Saints-Chiefs trade for Terron Armstead look like?

    The New Orleans Saints need cheap talent, and the Kansas City Chiefs need a left tackle. What would a trade for Terron Armstead look like?

  • Dolphins cut Kyle Van Noy

    It’s official: The Dolphins have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The move has been expected for the last week, although the Dolphins were hesitating to make the move official because they wanted to see if they could trade Van Noy. Apparently there were no takers in the trade market. Van Noy is a fine player, [more]

  • Report: Tom Brady extension creates $19 million in 2021 cap space

    The Buccaneers are robbing Peter to pay Paul, but they’re still paying Tommy. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract extension creates $19 million in 2021 cap space. This implies that Brady dropped his $25 million in 2021 compensation to the minimum salary of $1.075 million, converting the balance to a [more]

  • Tom Brady: We’re keeping the band together

    Word of Tom Brady‘s extension broke on Friday morning and Brady made it official a short time later. Brady posted a picture to Twitter of his contract signing. Brady is wearing a sweatshirt with the No. 7 on it and the caption to the photo references the goal for Brady and the Buccaneers in the [more]

  • Dolphins officially release linebacker Kyle Van Noy

    Dolphins officially release linebacker Kyle Van Noy

  • Trent Brown trade could be the calm before a vengeful Bill Belichick storm

    The Trent Brown trade might only be the tip of the iceberg to Bill Belichick's 2021 revenge tour.

  • Alex Cora's plan for Kiké Hernandez, Marwin Gonzalez to be Red Sox leaders

    Red Sox newcomers Kik Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez will bring plenty of versatility to the roster in 2021. But as John Tomase writes, Alex Cora's "plan" for the two utility men involves an important role off the field.

  • Cam Newton was never coming to Washington, and now it’s official

    Cam Newton signed a new contract in New England on Friday, which confirms the multiple reports that Ron Rivera never wanted him in D.C.

  • New England Patriots to re-sign Cam Newton to one-year, $14 million deal

    The first-year marriage between Cam Newton and the Patriots didn't go spectacularly, but both sides are interested in a reunion.

  • Seattle Seahawks give ERFA tenders to OG Kyle Fuller and DT Bryan Mone

    Free agency for all NFL teams starts on March 17.

  • If this Charlotte player tanks, the Hornets won’t make playoffs. No, it’s not LaMelo

    Charlotte Hornets big man PJ Washington has played well at times this season, but not consistently