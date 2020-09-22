Cam Newton sends heartfelt message to James White after tragic death of White's father

Justin Leger

Cam Newton took a moment to reach out to James White late Monday night after the tragic death of White's father.

Tyrone White was killed in a car crash Sunday that also left James White's mother, Lisa, in critical condition. Newton took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for his New England Patriots teammate.

Newton is one of many in the NFL sending well-wishes to White. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sent his condolences on Sunday as did Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was White's teammate at Wisconsin.

White was a late scratch from Sunday night's Patriots-Seahawks game. Pats safety Devin McCourty returned an interception for a touchdown early in the first quarter, found the camera, and delivered a special message of his own to the running back.