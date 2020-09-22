Cam Newton sends heartfelt message to James White after tragic death of White's father

Cam Newton sends heartfelt message to James White after father's death originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton took a moment to reach out to James White late Monday night after the tragic death of White's father.

Tyrone White was killed in a car crash Sunday that also left James White's mother, Lisa, in critical condition. Newton took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for his New England Patriots teammate.

@SweetFeet_White Praying for you & your family | May God strengthen you — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) September 22, 2020

Newton is one of many in the NFL sending well-wishes to White. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sent his condolences on Sunday as did Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was White's teammate at Wisconsin.

White was a late scratch from Sunday night's Patriots-Seahawks game. Pats safety Devin McCourty returned an interception for a touchdown early in the first quarter, found the camera, and delivered a special message of his own to the running back.