Cam Newton says he’s willing to be the backup QB for Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering his fourth season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and is locked in through the 2024 season as the franchise decided to recently pick up his fifth-year option. Injuries have plagued Tagovailoa, so having a consistent backup option is a must.

Well, the Dolphins recently signed former Jets quarterback Mike White.

Philadelphia Eagles’ star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who also once called Alabama home, has missed time due to injury, as well. The Eagles recently brought in Marcus Mariota to serve as the team’s backup.

However, one former NFL MVP says he’d be willing to take over the backup role for Tagovailoa or Hurts if it was ever offered to him.

Cam Newton recently revealed a list of quarterbacks he’d be willing to serve as the QB2 to. Tagovailoa and Hurts were some of the first names on the list. He’s joined by Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields and others.

Newton, who last attended Auburn as a collegiate athlete likely won’t get the opportunity to backup the former Alabama stars to open the 2023 season, but he will likely be reached out to by other teams that lack depth at the quarterback position.

