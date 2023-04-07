Cam Newton says he is willing to back up Commanders’ Sam Howell

Former Carolina Panther All-Pro Cam Newton said this week he is willing to back up Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

At one time, Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP, the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

Newton actually did not single out Howell exclusively. Newton did, however, mention ten particular situations where he would be willing to be a good backup.

Newton’s particular list he provided were: Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Malik Willis.

He then took a moment to single out three rookie quarterbacks he would be more than willing to help. He said he “would love to groom” C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

Newton then returned to his list of NFL quarterbacks whom he is willing to back up: Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Sam Howell.

“There’s quarterbacks out there who have jobs that have a worse winning percentage than me… There’s quarterbacks out there with jobs that have a worse completion percentage than me…There’s quarterbacks that I am faster than that are on a roster right now. It leaves me to say different rules for different people.”

“As a backup, I know I can bring an experience to serve in ways most people haven’t even experienced. They may not have even had the exposure that I have had.”

Newton believes he could provide important leadership to a young starting quarterback. “You want to be a pro bowler; you want to be an All-Pro; you want to be an MVP, these are the things that you gotta do; you got to work when ain’t nobody else workin’. Like those types of whispers in your ear constantly as a young player is very pivotal in growth, and that’s what I could provide.”

Newton insisted he is healthy enough to play at an NFL level. “Health is not even an issue now; that was the main reason I did the Pro Day; I wanted to show I can still play.”

For the record, when Ron Rivera came to Washington (2020), he had a young Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, and it was certainly not known if Alex Smith could ever play again. Yet, Rivera passed on Newton.

After releasing Haskins and Alex Smith, Rivera again passed on Newton for the 2021 season. Newton last played in the NFL in 2021, playing in eight games (starting 5) for the Panthers. They were winless in his starts, and his QBR was a mere 25.5, his interception percentage his career high, passing for 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

