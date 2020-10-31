Cam Newton says Week 8 matchup vs. Bills is ‘must win’

Heading into Sunday’s game with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton sees this game as a must-win. Sitting at 2-4, New England is three games behind the Buffalo Bills for first place.

Newton’s struggles have been well documented, and he struggled in last week’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. He had 98 passing yards and three interceptions on the day, as the entire New England Patriots passing attack struggled. In addition to Newton, wide receivers had trouble getting open, and they could not develop any rhythm offensively.

Now, New England heads into Buffalo in a difficult situation, one that Newton says the team has to take advantage of.

“This is a must-win for us, and I’m going to control the things that I can control. I have two or three more days to prepare and that’s what I plan on doing,” Newton said Thursday.

It will be interesting to see what New England has in mind for the game plan, as they look to snap their longest losing streak since the 2002 season.

