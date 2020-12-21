Cam Newton says he’s not used to the pressures of being a Patriots player

For only the third time this century, the New England Patriots are not going to participating in a single postseason game.

That’s probably not the way Bill Belichick or Cam Newton expected their partnership to work this season, but after a 22-12 defeat at the hands of the Dolphins, this is exactly where they find themselves.

The quarterback has said all of the right things this season, and now he’s acknowledging that the level of pressure to play in New England is a bit different than what he felt elsewhere.

On his Monday morning interview on WEEI, Newton explained the situation in the locker room.

“We are depending on a lot of people who are not used to the pressures of being a New England Patriots player,” Newton said. “And honestly, if I am being honest and candid, I am one of those players.”

This statement is pretty evident. The Patriots are playing in a season with a lot of new faces and for the first time in 20 years without Tom Brady. There’s going to be some stumbling in the transition, especially after two decades of dominance.

Newton deserves some credit for his honest. Off the football field, he’s done everything a team would ask for out of an NFL quarterback, as he’s said all of the right things. However, it’s his play on the gridiron that’s holding him back.

Belichick still has his group of veteran leaders who get what it’s like in New England, but even they haven’t been through a season-long down stretch.

This will be interesting to see whether or not the head coach can fix these issues quickly and continue demanding the same level of preparation and workload as he’s done in the past if there aren’t AFC Championship games at the end of the tunnel.

All of this is just the beginning. It’s hard to make dramatic changes and get a full new roster of guys to buy in and understand what it’s like calling 1 Patriot Pl. your office.