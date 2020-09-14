Cam Newton says Josh McDaniels was ‘unbelievable’ adapting to his new QB

Cam Newton was clicking in his new offense with the New England Patriots. The quarterback had an equal number completions (15) to his carries (15), which was something of an oddity. But he completed 79% of his passes for 155 yards while his rushes went for a team-high 75 yards and two touchdowns. It was efficient and effective in the team’s 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

New England’s win wasn’t flashy. Newton’s debut was workmanlike, with help from an outstanding defense that logged three interceptions. New England seemed to be in control, even if the Dolphins were within a touchdown for most of the game. Newton did what Newton does best. But offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has been calling plays for Tom Brady for the last 20 years, had to adapt and evolve this offseason.

“I think it was just a feeling process. I think more so for me as well as Josh [McDaniels], coach Bill [Belichick] as well as Josh, to understand who they have and what I have,” Newton said after the game. “Josh has been calling plays the same way for a long time, so now knowing with the dialogue that we had on the sidelines — it was unbelievable. Just him being transparent as well as myself being transparent on how we can attack this defense. They had a lot of things that we went over and they tried to disguise a lot, but at the end of the day we made the adjustments and we executed.”

McDaniels and Newton will continue to evolve the offense, because the quarterback’s 15 carries were the second most in his career. Surely, the Patriots will do their best to limit his contact considering his injury history. But that will come over the next few weeks. Newton, for one, didn’t seem too concerned about his high snap total.

“I just wanted to win,” Newton said.

That’s what they did.