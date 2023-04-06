Cam Newton says he would backup Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Cam Newton has been out of the league since he suited up for eight games with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. And the perception has been that he does not want to be a backup quarterback. However, Newton has made a list of quarterbacks he would be willing to back up. Surprisingly, Deshaun Watson made the list as Newton would be willing to be the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, however, have already given quarterback Joshua Dobbs a fully guaranteed $2 million deal for 2023. They are also bringing in multiple 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks to look at as well on pre-draft visits. Even if Newton is open to the idea, there is reason to doubt if the Browns are.

Former NFL QB Cam Newton addressed the narrative of him not wanting to be a backup in the NFL. He lists 10 QB’s he would backup and I think a lot of you all will be surprised with the first one. #Sarge #NFL #Cam pic.twitter.com/HzjPDWNBOD — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) April 5, 2023

